|
|
Ruth A. Nowalk
Greene - Ruth A. Nowalk, 72, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John; daughter, Tammie Yearwood of Bethlehem, PA; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Vernon Morley of Oxford; son, Jim Nowalk of Greene; grandchildren, Kristina, Seth, Allison, Brian and Gabrielle; 4 great-grandchildren and several brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ruth retired from Oxford Academy School District. She enjoyed baking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife and mother. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 22 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation, 357 South McCaslin Blvd, Suite 105, Louisville, CO 80027 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the National Parkinson's Foundation. Special thanks to the staff and residents of the NYS Oxford Veteran's Home for their kindness and support. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020