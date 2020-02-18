Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Deering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Deering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Deering Obituary
Ruth Deering

Endwell - Ruth Marie Deering, 93 of Endwell, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Wilfred Augusts and Julia Belle (Briggs) Swartout, and a daughter Carin J. McBride. She is survived by her children Randy (Ann Marie) Swartout, Portland, OR; Dorie Mayo (Rick Slicklen), Binghamton and Kent Deering, Endwell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was a retired I.B.M. Corp. employee, was an avid painter and taught painting at the Johnson City and Vestal Senior Centers.

Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -