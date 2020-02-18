|
|
Ruth Deering
Endwell - Ruth Marie Deering, 93 of Endwell, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Wilfred Augusts and Julia Belle (Briggs) Swartout, and a daughter Carin J. McBride. She is survived by her children Randy (Ann Marie) Swartout, Portland, OR; Dorie Mayo (Rick Slicklen), Binghamton and Kent Deering, Endwell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was a retired I.B.M. Corp. employee, was an avid painter and taught painting at the Johnson City and Vestal Senior Centers.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020