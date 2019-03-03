Services
Ruth E. Button Liechti


Windsor - Ruth Button Liechti (a beautiful spirit), 79 of Windsor passed away peacefully on Sun. Feb. 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda and her son, Christopher. She is survived by her children, Raymond, Gary and Rene and several family members.

Memorial Services will be held at the Ouaquaga United Methodist Church on Sat. March 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. . Online condolences may made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2019
