Ruth E McNamara
Johnson City - Ruth E McNamara,76, of Johnson City, went to be with the lord Friday May 10,2019 at Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was Predeacesed by her parents Clarence and Jane Eggleton,2 sisters Ann and Norma,3 brothers Bob, Chet, David. She is survived by her husband Thomas. 2 children Michael McNamara Cresskill, NJ and Jill Gray Roscoe, NY. Grandchildren Tommy Gray, Dannielle Gray ,Amber Wayne, Chris Battista. 2 sisters Jane Klemm, and Elaine Hubbard. Brother Donald Eggleton. Several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a member of St Pauls Episcopal Church, Endicott. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11AM from St Pauls Episcopal Church,200 Jefferson Ave, Endicott. Father John Martinichio will officiate. Burial will be in East Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale, PA. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 9AM until service time at 11. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the 55 W. Wacker Dr, Suite 1150,Chicago,IL 60651
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 13, 2019