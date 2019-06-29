|
|
Ruth E. Runyon
Apalachin - Ruth E. Runyon, 83, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Home. She is predeceased by her husband, Elroy Runyon. Ruth is survived by her children, Cathy Brhel, Ed Runyon, Roy Runyon, Virginia Runyon, Linda McGowan, David Mathers, Kelly Sharum, Lisa Davies, Scott Runyon; and their spouses; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Ziegler and Joan Frank. Ruth loved spending time with her family and making memories at Clear Lake. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ruth's name to the , 441 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 29 to June 30, 2019