Ruth E. Smith
1931 - 2020
Ruth E. Smith

Whitney Point, NY - Ruth E. Smith, 89, of Whitney Point passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Nelson (Lois Wright) Joy, her sister Eileen Figger and son-in-law Dale Shedden. She is survived by her children; Pat Shedden, Killawog, Dan (Caroline) Smith, Cummington, MA, Dale (Lynn) Smith, Lisle, Doug (Carol) Smith, Richford, Penny (Bob) Davis, Lisle, 11 grandchildren, 26 Great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Gary Figger and his children who she loved dearly Mike, Chris, Robert and Kimberly. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
