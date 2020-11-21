Ruth E. Smith
Whitney Point, NY - Ruth E. Smith, 89, of Whitney Point passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Nelson (Lois Wright) Joy, her sister Eileen Figger and son-in-law Dale Shedden. She is survived by her children; Pat Shedden, Killawog, Dan (Caroline) Smith, Cummington, MA, Dale (Lynn) Smith, Lisle, Doug (Carol) Smith, Richford, Penny (Bob) Davis, Lisle, 11 grandchildren, 26 Great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Gary Figger and his children who she loved dearly Mike, Chris, Robert and Kimberly. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.