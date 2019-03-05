Ruth E. Stevens



Johnson City - Ruth Stevens, 91, passed away March 3, 2019. She is survived by her children William Stevens of Endicott and Gail (Thomas) Sanzone of Troy, NY, four grandchildren, Danielle, Jamie, Laura, Adam and a special friend Carol Zambi. She was predeceased by two children David and Deborah Stevens. Ruth worked for NYTel for 41 years and then the Binghamton Press, retiring after 12 years of service. She was an active member of the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center where she enjoyed taking many day trips. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City 2 Main St. J.C., Rev. Robert T. Peak will officiate. Entombment will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00-1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church memorial fund. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign the guestbook at www.HeFuneralHome.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary