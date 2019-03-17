Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
For more information about
Ruth VanCamp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth VanCamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. VanCamp


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth E. VanCamp Obituary
Ruth E. VanCamp

Binghamton - Ruth E. VanCamp of Binghamton, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard & Mary Eshleman and her husband Harold, also by many brothers and sisters. Ruth is survived by her son, Pern VanCamp, daughter, Deborah Portorsnok, grandchildren, Robert & Janine Taft, Carrie & Joseph Smith, Ashley & (Joshua Barker) Portorsnok and Joseph & Eileen Portorsnok, 7 great grandchildren, her brother, Arthur Eshleman and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was formerly employed by Endicott Johnson's and Singer Link, and she also provided private seamstress work many years. She loved to spend time with her family and sewing. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Entombment will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now