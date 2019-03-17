|
|
Ruth E. VanCamp
Binghamton - Ruth E. VanCamp of Binghamton, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard & Mary Eshleman and her husband Harold, also by many brothers and sisters. Ruth is survived by her son, Pern VanCamp, daughter, Deborah Portorsnok, grandchildren, Robert & Janine Taft, Carrie & Joseph Smith, Ashley & (Joshua Barker) Portorsnok and Joseph & Eileen Portorsnok, 7 great grandchildren, her brother, Arthur Eshleman and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was formerly employed by Endicott Johnson's and Singer Link, and she also provided private seamstress work many years. She loved to spend time with her family and sewing. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Entombment will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019