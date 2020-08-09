Or Copy this URL to Share

Binghamton - Ruth Goldstein, 87, died August 7, 2020 at Mercy House. She is survived by her brothers David (Ofelia) and Larry Goldstein, nieces and nephews; Mark (Carol) Goldstein, Cindy Goldstein, Rachel (Kjell) Lauvik, Shawne (Ed) Gassner, Joseph Picalila, Jennifer (Benjamin) Gerardi and Shelly Kaminsky, a special great-niece Kayla Gassner and other great-nieces and great-nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her parents Nathan and Celia Goldstein and her brother Jacob Goldstein. She retired from Broome County Department of Social Services and was an active member of Beth David Synagogue.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenano St. Binghamton, Rabbi Zev Silber will officiate. Attendance will be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions and masks are required. Burial will follow in Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, 13760.







