Ruth H. Carrigan
Owego - Ruth H. Carrigan, 93, of Owego, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1997. She is survived by her children Lois (Steven) Totten; Ann (Timothy) Lounsbury; Janice (Earle) Heyman Jr. 6 grandchildren Daniel, Jonathan (Amber) Totten; Tricia Braman, Aaron (Tara) Lounsbury; Jody (Carl) Bensley, Michele Heyman; 9 great grandchildren, one sister Alice Kain, her special friends Erin Nichols and Ellen Wells, as well as several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who always had a smile on her face. Funeral services will be held Saturday 2 pm at First Presbyterian Union Church 90 North Ave Owego, NY 13827 with Reverend Carolyn Gillette officiating. The family will receive friends at church on Saturday from 1pm until 1:45. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the church. Condolences may be made to Ruth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020