Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Carrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. Carrigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. Carrigan Obituary
Ruth H. Carrigan

Owego - Ruth H. Carrigan, 93, of Owego, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1997. She is survived by her children Lois (Steven) Totten; Ann (Timothy) Lounsbury; Janice (Earle) Heyman Jr. 6 grandchildren Daniel, Jonathan (Amber) Totten; Tricia Braman, Aaron (Tara) Lounsbury; Jody (Carl) Bensley, Michele Heyman; 9 great grandchildren, one sister Alice Kain, her special friends Erin Nichols and Ellen Wells, as well as several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who always had a smile on her face. Funeral services will be held Saturday 2 pm at First Presbyterian Union Church 90 North Ave Owego, NY 13827 with Reverend Carolyn Gillette officiating. The family will receive friends at church on Saturday from 1pm until 1:45. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the church. Condolences may be made to Ruth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -