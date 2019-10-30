|
Ruth H. Radicchi
Susquehanna, PA - Ruth H. Radicchi, 89, a lifelong resident of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Her husband, Romolo J. Radicchi, preceded her in death on November 2, 2004.
Ruth was born in Susquehanna on August 27, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Schmidt) Glidden. She was a 1948 graduate of Susquehanna High School and a 1952 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College where she played trombone in the Husky marching band.
Ruth married Romolo Radicchi in July of 1952 and they began building their life together, creating a home and raising five daughters. In the early years they would pack up their family for many adventures with their travel trailer. After retiring, they spent their winters in Florida and continued to enjoy life through travel. They filled their home with good food, classical music, and family celebrations.
Ruth was a strong supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She happily spent countless hours on bleachers and in auditoriums following their many different activities. Ruth took great pride in the community that she lived and taught in and was a huge fan of Susquehanna Saber sports.
Ruth spent her entire career in the Susquehanna Community School District. She began her career as a secretary at the high school, became the first business manager of the district, and ended her career as a well-loved teacher. During her teaching years she gave freely of her time for extracurricular activities. She was instrumental in the formation of the Ski Club, was Band Front Advisor, Junior Class Advisor, and spent countless hours supervising other events.
Ruth is survived by and will be lovingly missed by her five daughters and sons-in-law: JoAnn Radicchi and husband Michael Hargrove, Carol Tingley and husband Rick, Linda Zilla and husband Steve, Sharon Soden and husband Rick, and Sandra Zaccheo and husband Vito. In addition, she is survived by a special niece, Mary Jo Hart.
She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Alex and Bryan Hargrove, Nicole (Joe) Heiman, Lauren (Fred) Yutzy, Gina (Chris) Killiany, Marisa (Andrew) Wnuk, Adam (Heather) Soden, Brent (Megan) Soden, Craig (Katie) Soden, Aaron (Jordan) Soden, and Derek (Rachel) Zaccheo.
Ruth was blessed with and is survived by her thirteen great-grandchildren: Mateus and Gavin Heiman, Nathan, Max, and Brooke Yutzy, Brooks Killiany, Logan and Haley Wnuk, Madison and Tyler Soden, and Troy, Luke, and Mason Soden.
She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Passetti, and brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Linda Glidden, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SNF Activities Fund, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna PA 18847 or to the Ruth Radicchi Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019