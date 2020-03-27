|
|
Ruth Harrington
Vestal, New York - Ruth A. Harrington, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Mrs. Harrington was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Richard Harrington, and son William Hess, and great grandson baby Matthew. Ruth is survived by two daughters and sons- in- laws Judy and John Woodward, Norwalk CT, Sally and Peter Yablonsky, Apalachin, and daughter in law Kay Hess. Five grandchildren and spouses, Jill and Mike Schoettlin, Maren Woodward and Jorge Ochoa, Jeff Valenta, James and Alisa Woodward, and Joe Yablonsky. Great grandchildren who she loved with all her heart, Katie, Ashley, Darius, Mackenzie, Emma and Hunter. Sister in law Mary Campbell. Ruth had many nieces and nephews , special friends Al and Jo Shalkey and Rita, Judy, and "the girls". Ruth was a long time member of the Vestal United Methodist Church. Thank you to the EMTs and the Staff at Lourdes Hospital for the care Mom received when family could not be by her side due to COVID19. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to "HUGS for RAH RAH RAH" on facebook. Family will in turn make donations to help warriors on the front line of COVID19. Funeral services will beld privately at this time. Condolences may be made to Mrs. Harrington's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020