Ruth I. Breakwell Sebesta
Endicott - Ruth I. Breakwell Sebesta of Endicott died on June 14th. Ruth enjoyed 94 years of fabulousness. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Victor J. Sebesta, her parents Franklin and Rachel Breakwell, brother Robert, and sisters Doris McGrath, Phyllis Crea, and Maryjane Roe. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Joe), and son John Eric (Bill), her grandchildren Alexia (Jason), Jordan (Colleen), and Joel (Bri), and her great-grandchildren Reagan, Reilly, Samuel, Jameson Miller, and Ava Jo and Ella Patch. Ruth was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, NY. She retired from the New York Telephone Company after 25 years of service, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Bambi, as her grandchildren called her, never missed their activities…. Sports, dance, music… always cheering them on. She loved to travel but most of all she loved the ringing of a winning slot machine. Casinos were her passion.Her family would like to thank Pamela Drum for her years of loving care for Ruth, and Marsha Antalek, her neighbor and longtime dear friend. We will all miss her wit and sassy spirit. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Please note that social distancing protocols and MASKS will be required.In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to create a "quiet place" in her honor at her grandson's Animal Adventure Park. Send to: Animal Adventure Park Attn. Ruth's Place 1250 Front Street, # 219 Binghamton, NY 13901 OR - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.