Ruth I. Breakwell Sebesta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth I. Breakwell Sebesta

Endicott - Ruth I. Breakwell Sebesta of Endicott died on June 14th. Ruth enjoyed 94 years of fabulousness. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Victor J. Sebesta, her parents Franklin and Rachel Breakwell, brother Robert, and sisters Doris McGrath, Phyllis Crea, and Maryjane Roe. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Joe), and son John Eric (Bill), her grandchildren Alexia (Jason), Jordan (Colleen), and Joel (Bri), and her great-grandchildren Reagan, Reilly, Samuel, Jameson Miller, and Ava Jo and Ella Patch. Ruth was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, NY. She retired from the New York Telephone Company after 25 years of service, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Bambi, as her grandchildren called her, never missed their activities…. Sports, dance, music… always cheering them on. She loved to travel but most of all she loved the ringing of a winning slot machine. Casinos were her passion.Her family would like to thank Pamela Drum for her years of loving care for Ruth, and Marsha Antalek, her neighbor and longtime dear friend. We will all miss her wit and sassy spirit. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Please note that social distancing protocols and MASKS will be required.In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to create a "quiet place" in her honor at her grandson's Animal Adventure Park. Send to: Animal Adventure Park Attn. Ruth's Place 1250 Front Street, # 219 Binghamton, NY 13901 OR - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved