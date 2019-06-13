Ruth Ileen Jones Sutliff



Chenango Bridge - Ruth Ileen Jones Sutliff, 93, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a short illness at the Susquehanna Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Donald Sutliff of Chenango Bridge, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Shauna Ileen Sutliff of Chenango Bridge, NY and her son, Shane Gordon Sutliff of Syracuse, NY.



Ruth was born in Herrickville, PA on October 6, 1925. She had been employed by NYSEG after graduating with an Associate's Degree in Business from the Ridley-Lowell Institute in Binghamton, NY.



Ruth was an avid gardener and reader. She maintained a life-long correspondence with her many friends all over the country. Ruth was also a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Chenango Bridge, NY.



Funeral Services and Burial were private. Hopler And Eschbach Funeral Home of Binghamton, NY was responsible for the arrangements. The family wishes to express their many thanks to Kurt Eschbach for all his help and support, as well as to Benjamin Rangel.



Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Chenango Bridge, NY. Please sign Ruth's guestbook at www.hefuneralhome.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 13 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary