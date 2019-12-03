Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
14 Monument St
Deposit, NY
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
14 Monument St
Deposit, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the parish hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
594 Kent Street
Windsor, NY
Ruth Jean (Fox) Neil

Ruth Jean (Fox) Neil, 86, born in Binghamton, NY on June 27, 1933, died November 14, 2019 in Tacoma, WA with her daughters by her side. Jean is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Robert Neil. She is survived by her daughters Ruth (Mike) Stover, Catherine Neil, Amy (Steve) Uplinger, brother Jim (Carol) Fox, 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Jean was born in Deposit, New York to Ruth (Campbell) and Frederick Fox. She was married to Robert A Neil and they resided in Windsor NY where they raised 3 daughters. Jean taught Kindergarten for many years.

Services will be held on December 7th at Christ Episcopal Church, 14 Monument St, Deposit, NY. The family will receive friends for calling hours from 1-3pm with the service to follow. A reception celebrating her life will be held 5-8pm at the parish hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 594 Kent Street, Windsor, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
