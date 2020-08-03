1/
Ruth L. Cleveland
1920 - 2020
Ruth L. Cleveland

Port Crane - Ruth L. Cleveland, 100 of Port Crane passed away Mon. Aug. 3, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles & Bessie Cleveland, 2 brothers, Richard & Albert "Red" Cleveland and a great grandson, Dilan Phillips. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Mary Cleveland, Harpursville, 2 grandchildren, David Cleveland, Harpursville, Lisa Cleveland, Binghamton, 3 grandsons, Derek Phillips, Cisco Aguilar, Cody Aguilar. She was a retired employee of UHS Hospitals.

Graveside Services will be held on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
