Ruth L. Cleveland
Port Crane - Ruth L. Cleveland, 100 of Port Crane passed away Mon. Aug. 3, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles & Bessie Cleveland, 2 brothers, Richard & Albert "Red" Cleveland and a great grandson, Dilan Phillips. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Mary Cleveland, Harpursville, 2 grandchildren, David Cleveland, Harpursville, Lisa Cleveland, Binghamton, 3 grandsons, Derek Phillips, Cisco Aguilar, Cody Aguilar. She was a retired employee of UHS Hospitals.
Graveside Services will be held on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
