Ruth L. Fiato
Binghamton - Ruth Lynn Manning Fiato, 48, left this world unexpectedly on September 5, 2019 due to a pulmonary embolism. She is predeceased by father Raymond K. Manning; grandparents Ralph and Ruth Fisher; in-laws Paul and Joanne Fiato. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years Michael M. Fiato; mother Norma R. Manning; siblings Lowell (Becky) Manning, Ralph Manning, Keith (Amy) Manning, Todd (Jodie) Manning, Raymond S. Manning and Richie Manning: sisters- in-law Stephanie Garbarino and Paula Steinberg-Goodman; brother-in-law Matthew (Patti) Fiato; aunt Donna Manning; uncles Dale (Barb) Fisher and Jim (Betsy) Manning; special cousins Julianne Koromhaz and Laurie Weaver; several nieces, nephews, cousins, many good friends and especially her faithful companion Bentley Fiato. Ruth graduated from Chenango Valley High School, Broome Community College and attended Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church. Ruth was a worker, starting at the young age of 16 and never stopped. She was employed by Custom System Integration and held the position of Secretary/Treasurer for Fiato Construction. Ruth loved walking Bentley, the beach, casinos, slot machines, the Dallas Cowboys and especially the annual trip with Mike to Aruba. Known for her frosted sugar cookies and her love of her family; a truly loving and selfless person who will be greatly missed by all. Ruth was an organ donor, continuing to give to others even after her passing. A very special thank you to the staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital's ER, ICU, the Critical Care Staff especially Jeanna, Betsy, Hanna and Jesse for the exceptional care given to our family. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9th from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10am at Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 1061 Chenango St., Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, Project Paw or Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in her memory. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019