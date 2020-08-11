1/1
Ruth L. McKinley
1929 - 2020
Ruth L. McKinley

Vestal - Ruth L. McKinley of Vestal, NY born December 16, 1929 in Kenosha WI. Ruth was the daughter of Louis and Jeanie Panzlau.

Ruth passed away on August 8, 2020 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert, brother Donald Panzlau and daughter-in-law Beth McKinley.

Ruth is survived by son David McKinley of Vestal NY son Steven McKinley (Donna) of Mt. Airy MD. Grandsons Justin (Zeena), Nelson (Jessie) and Ian (Samantha) McKinley Great-grandson River McKinley as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a member of Saint Andrew's Anglican Church where she worked as the church secretary for most of her adult life. She loved to travel and loved to spend time with her family and many wonderful friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Friday August 14, 2020 at St. Andrew's Church, 400 West Wendell Street, Endicott NY. The family will receive friends at 10:30 am until the start of the service. In her memory contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Anglican Church 400 West Wendell Street, Endicott, NY 13760.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Church
