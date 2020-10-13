Ruth Liechti LeGree
Binghamton - Ruth Liechti LeGree, 35, died Oct. 10, 2020. Survived by her husband Antoine, children ShaQuan, Ruby, Royalty, Zion and Enoch, parents Esther (Robert) Nesbitt and Raymond Leichti and a large family of siblings and in-laws.Funeral services 12:30 Thursday at the Christian Life Center, 505 N. Nanticoke Ave. Endicott. Visiting from 11:30-12:15. Read the full obituary and watch a live-stream of the funeral at https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Ruth-LeGree
