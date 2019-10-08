|
|
Ruth Louise Taylor Kowalewski
Hallstead, PA - Ruth Louise Taylor Kowalewski, 88, a resident of Hallstead, PA for 60 years, died on October 2, 2019 in Syracuse, NY. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; her children, Sandra (Richard) Tremblay, Cincinnati, OH, and Brian (Lisa) Kowalewski, Great Bend, PA; grandchildren, Katie Watson, Elizabeth Tremblay, Virginia Stobbs, Lindsey Wilbur, and Ben Kowalewski; great grandchildren, Airel, Annabell, Gavin, Carson, and Ashton. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Emily Taylor; and siblings, Charlotte (Carl) Remley, Rev. Edward (Mildred) Taylor, and Lois (Richard) Evans. Prior to her retirement, Ruth was employed with Putnam Publishing. She was an active member for 58 years at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Milford, PA. She served her community through Meals on Wheels for 15 years. She was also a former Cub Scout Leader. Ruth loved her family, especially her grandchildren, being their number one fan at any of their activities. She was devoted to her church family and her friends. Ruth's laugh was contagious, which and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1148 Main Street, P.O. Box 406, New Milford, PA 18834. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in her honor.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2019