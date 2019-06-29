|
|
Ruth M. Kocher
Hillcrest - Ruth M. Kocher, 98, of Hillcrest passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Glen T. Kocher; son, Paul Kocher; daughter Shirley Little; brothers and sister-in-law, Arthur and Bernice Mann and Edwin Mann. Ruth was a caring and dedicated homemaker during her life. She is survived by her loving family; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and John Fries; son, Randy Kocher and fiancée Cheryl Plahanski; daughter, Wendy Kocher; son-in-law, Jan Little, Sr.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, John and Jeanine Fries, Jeffrey and Amy Fries, James and Megan Fries, Molly and Patrick Curran, Jan and Mary Little, Tyler and Emily Plahanski and Megan Plahanski; fourteen great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruth was a member of Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Monday at 11am with burial in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to the . Online condolences can be left for the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 29 to June 30, 2019