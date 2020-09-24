1/1
Harpursville - Ruth M. Marano, 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Wilson Regional Medical Center in Johnson City. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; parents and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and John Sullivan of Binghamton; grandson, Jack Sullivan of Harpursville; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Joyce Hoyt and Donna Juriga. Ruth was a gentle soul who saw the good in everyone. She has now earned her wings and has been reunited with her husband. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Monday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Burial will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery in Greene. Friends of the family may call Monday 10:00am to 12:00pm at Root Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 204 Washington Avenue, Endicott, NN 13760. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
