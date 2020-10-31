Ruth M. Mead



Endicott - Ruth Marion (Gordon) Mead, 89, of Endicott NY, passed away in a South Portland Maine nursing home on October 31st.



Ruth was born November 25, 1931, in Gilboa New York. She graduated from Cherry Valley Central High School in 1949, and went on to attend nursing school at Crouse-Irving Hospital in Syracuse, where she studied from 1950- 1952.



In 1952, Ruth married William K. Mead, also from Cherry Valley New York. The couple moved to the Binghamton area in 1957.



After raising her family, Ruth worked in real estate, in retail shops on Washington Avenue in Endicott, and eventually found her way back to nursing by working in the health care field in Albany and in Binghamton. Ruth was employed for many years at Twin Tier Health Agency, from which she retired in 1995.



Ruth was an avid gardener, so much so that visitors and the occasional delivery person would remark on the expansive gardens she maintained at her home. Ruth was also an accomplished painter and needle worker, and had a love of heirlooms and antiques.



Ruth is survived by three children: Jeanne (Mead) Fiorini of South Portland Maine, Michael Mead of Freedom New Hampshire, and William Mead of Craig Colorado, as well as seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Toward the end of her life, Ruth was supported and cared for by her good friend Jeannie King, for whose steadfast presence the family is sincerely grateful. Thanks also go to the gentle and capable team (Lore, Diana, Tammy, Becky, and Courtney) who cared for Ruth at home for several months, and to Amy and the kind staff at Mercy House in Endicott; special thanks go out to her social worker Kay, whose honest communications meant so much to Ruth. In her final months Ruth was tended with compassionate care at the South Portland Pinnacle Nursing Home, and thanks go to the staff there for their kindness.



A private ceremony with family will be held at a later date. Donations in Ruth's name can be made to Mercy House in Endicott New York.









