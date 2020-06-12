Ruth M. Rumage
1921 - 2020
Formerly of Hallstead, PA - Ruth M. Rumage, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Elmer in 2000; a daughter, Lois Mclain; a son, Dale Rumage; three sisters, Lois Lamoreaux, Hazel Lamoreaux, and Iris Benscooter; a brother, Luke Lamoreaux; and a son-in-law, Greg Ferry. Ruth is survived by three children, Richard Rumage and Lillian Theophanis, David and Mary Rumage, and Karen Ferry; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Jon McLain; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth spent many years caring for children in her home. She was a life long member of the First Baptist Church, Hallstead, PA. Ruth and Elmer enjoyed spending their weekends at the Little Elk Lake. Ruth was known for her kindness, gentleness, her care and her generous heart. A private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Dallas, PA. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 96 Pine Street, Hallstead, PA 18822.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
