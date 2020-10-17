Ruth M. Toman



Binghamton - After a rich and full life of over 100 years, Ruth Toman went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Determined and unflappable, Ruth was a devoted wife and mother and a tower of strength for her family. A lifelong Binghamton resident, Ruth managed a Tupperware warehouse for years with an exacting and can-do spirit. Ruth loved to create things, from gardent to ceramic to hooked rugs and in her later days, knitted hundreds of winter hats to give to disadvantaged children. Ruth was a prayer warrior and source of encouragement to those around her. Her love of life and her family and calm in the of life's storms will endure with the legacy of a life well-lived. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Paul Toman; her daughter, Sharon Kinkle and her son, Barry Toman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Dick Henry; her son and daughter-in-law, Gary Toman and Charlene Lane; son-in-law, Jerome Kunkle; daughter-in-law, Wendy Toman; grandchildren and their spouses: Brenda (Bob) Beavan, Pam (Ron) Elliott , Kevin (Marie Chesnick) Kunkle, Jason Greenman, Shelby Greenman, Meredith Toman and Lauren Toman; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A special thanks goes to the staff at Good Shepherd-Fairview Home, who for years provided wonderful care to Ruth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County.



A memorial service and celebrate of Ruth's life will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.









