Ruth M. Toman
Ruth M. Toman

Binghamton - After a rich and full life of over 100 years, Ruth Toman went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Determined and unflappable, Ruth was a devoted wife and mother and a tower of strength for her family. A lifelong Binghamton resident, Ruth managed a Tupperware warehouse for years with an exacting and can-do spirit. Ruth loved to create things, from gardent to ceramic to hooked rugs and in her later days, knitted hundreds of winter hats to give to disadvantaged children. Ruth was a prayer warrior and source of encouragement to those around her. Her love of life and her family and calm in the of life's storms will endure with the legacy of a life well-lived. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Paul Toman; her daughter, Sharon Kinkle and her son, Barry Toman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Dick Henry; her son and daughter-in-law, Gary Toman and Charlene Lane; son-in-law, Jerome Kunkle; daughter-in-law, Wendy Toman; grandchildren and their spouses: Brenda (Bob) Beavan, Pam (Ron) Elliott , Kevin (Marie Chesnick) Kunkle, Jason Greenman, Shelby Greenman, Meredith Toman and Lauren Toman; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A special thanks goes to the staff at Good Shepherd-Fairview Home, who for years provided wonderful care to Ruth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County.

A memorial service and celebrate of Ruth's life will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
