Ruth Marilyn BarbieriEndwell - Ruth Marilyn Barbieri, Born July 23, 1926 in Orwell, Pennsylvania, Passed November 15, 2020Early Sunday morning, November 15th, the Lord took into His arms His child, Ruth Marilyn Howe Barbieri. Ruth (Honey) was a sweet gentle person who was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed, especially her husband Greg.Honey was predeceased by her parents Maisie and Leland D Howe, Sr. and sister Mavis (Aaron) Baldwin. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Gregory Barbieri, four children John (Mischell) Barbieri, Jim Barbieri (Beth Aldrich), Paul (Jean) Barbieri and Marilyn Barbieri; seven grandchildren Greg (Cara) Barbieri, Gabe Barbieri, Dr. Nicholas Barbieri, Michael Barbieri, Dr. Emily Yan (Richard), Stephen Barbieri, Matthew (Lindsey) Barbieri; seven great grandchildren, Sade, Zeke, Teagan, Ember and Caleb Barbieri; Kaitlin and Alexander Yan; Brother Leland D Howe, Jr (Anne); many nieces, nephews and close family friends.Honey was a Registered Nurse, graduated from the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Nursing School and the World War II Army Cadet Nurse Training Program. She was a member of the Endwell United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a founding member of the Lyndale Women's Club. She and Greg enjoyed camping, Winnebago Motor Home Club (Southern Tier Winnies), and have visited every state in the United States as well as several trips abroad.Special thanks to our aides: Linda, Carmen and Haley and to Lourdes Hospice all of whom offered so much comfort and care.Services will be held 11 am Saturday, December 5th at Endwell United Methodist Church, 3300 Watson Blvd., Endwell. The family will receive friends at church Saturday, December 5th from 10 am until service time at 11 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing.Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Endwell United Methodist Church, The Tuscarora Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution or Lourdes Hospice.