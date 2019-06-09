|
Ruth Roesler
Binghamton - Ruth Hoyt Roesler was born May 12, 1929 in Binghamton to James Hoyt, a rural mail carrier, and Charlotte Hoyt, a public school teacher. She grew up at 13 Lockwood Street, where three generations lived as a family. The Hoyts attended Calvary Baptist Church on Chenango Street, where her father was an elder and Sunday School teacher. Ruth and her brother Lauren, both gifted in music, were the church pianist and organist as teenagers.
Ruth attended Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois. There she met her husband Calvin Roesler, a Minnesota farm boy, and together they trained to do missionary and linguistic work on the island of Dutch New Guinea, now called Papua, Indonesia.
Ruth and Cal served the Asmat tribe in a swampy jungle on the south coast of the island for 43 years. The Asmat language had never been written, so they analyzed it, identifying its vowels and consonants, its grammatical structure, and whether it used tones for meaning. After Cal created its writing system, Ruth prepared primers and taught the Asmat to read.
Since there was no doctor, Ruth also did medical work, at first treating Asmat people from the door of their house. Later, Cal built her a separate clinic. Several epidemics swept through the tribe, including cholera, during which Ruth's medical work saved many lives. In addition to treating patients with tropical diseases and wounds, she also trained several Asmat village health workers. In the school they established, Cal and Ruth taught basic hygiene and disease prevention.
After planting a church in their village, Cal began translating the Bible into the new Asmat writing system. They began with the gospel of Mark. Ruth typed these scriptures as they were translated, and the tribe now has most of the Bible, called "Ay Atayi" (New Words of Truth) used in homes and churches today. Ruth also wrote many songs in Asmat, which were compiled into a book, "Kristen So." She also taught the young people to write their own songs, some of which were later added to the songbook. These are still sung by the Asmat in church and at home.
Eventually 36 churches were established in far flung parts of tribe only accessible by boat on winding rivers. Ruth and Cal also started a Bible School to train Asmat men and women in their own language. Later, this school moved to a more accessible area where people from other tribal languages could also be taught in Indonesian, the trade language common to all. The Roeslers retired in 1998 after 43 years with the Asmat people.
Ruth Roesler is predeceased by her husband Calvin Roesler, and her son Neil Roesler. She is survived by her daughters Beth Roesler Stebbins, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Donna Roesler Clark, of Stafford, Virginia, and their families, including grandchildren.
Celebration of life service will be held June 16 at 2pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango Street in Binghamton.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gift checks to TEAM, with note designating funds for the Roesler Memorial Bible School (in Indonesia) at:
TEAM Accounting, P.O. Box 1986, Grapevine, TX 76099-1986.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019