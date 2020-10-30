Ruth Stoughton
Berkshire - Ruth Elaine Stoughton, 76, of Berkshire, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2020. Ruth was born on May 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Rockwell) Stoughton. She was one of two daughters, blessed with eight brothers. Ruth graduated from Newark Valley High School, and later SUNY Delhi. She was a long-time employee of IBM, Owego. Following her retirement, Ruth worked with her family at Stoughton Farm and also at the local drug store in Newark Valley. Ruth was a life-long resident of Berkshire. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, visiting friends, bowling and singing. A faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Berkshire, Ruth was active in various ministries including singing in the church choir and participating in the Christmas cantata. She was a favorite aunt among all of her nieces and nephews, known affectionately to many, friends included, as Aunt Ruthie. Her fun personality and zest for life will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. Ruth is survived by her brothers: Robert Stoughton, Bruce (Donna) Stoughton, James (Marilyn) Stoughton, George (Marilyn) Stoughton, and John (Joan) Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including a special friend Renee Akers. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her sister Anna; and her brothers H. William, Richard, and an infant brother Alan. The entire Stoughton family would like to extend thanks to all who have visited and shared their love for Ruth during her time in the nursing home. We send out special appreciation to her brother John and his wife Joan for their constant attention to her needs. Due to the pandemic and in love and concern for her friends and family, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church of Berkshire, 12445 State Route 38, Berkshire, NY 13736; the Berkshire Free Library P.O. Box 151 Berkshire, NY 13736; or the charity of your choice
. Memories and condolences may be shared in Ruth's guestbook at www.macphersonfh.com
.