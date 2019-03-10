|
Ruth Wega Mead
Utica - Ruth Wega Mead, 98, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Masonic Home.
She was born on March 22, 1920, in Taylor, PA, the daughter of John J. and Lavina Mae (Blease) Wega. On April 22, 1941, Ruth married Roger P. Mead in Johnson City, NY. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 50 years prior to his passing on February 14, 1994. She later married Ronald K. Packer in 1996 and they enjoyed 10 years together before his passing in 2005. Ruth earned a Bachelor's Degree at SUNY Cortland and was employed as a teacher with the Owego-Apalachin School District for 35 years.
Ruth is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Jane and James O'Neill, Delmar and Elizabeth and Artie Eipp, Syracuse; grandchildren, Kerry and Emily O'Neill, Delmar, Maureen and Jason Sereno, VA, Phillip II and Jamie Eipp, Pulaski, and Sarah Eipp, FL; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Cali, Katherine, Kalin, Ella, Keegan, Presley and Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her very special family friends, Walter and M. Raquel Atena Green. Ruth was predeceased by a brother, Joseph T. Wega and a great-granddaughter, Lily Marie O'Neill.
In keeping with Ruth's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ruth's name may be made to the Masonic Care Community or Owego-Coburn Free Library (Please specify the Accessibility/ Elevator Project).
Ruth's family would like to thank Acacia Village and the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion shown her during the 13 years that she made it her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd. Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019