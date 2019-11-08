|
|
Ruth Wheeler
Endicott - Ruth Wheeler, Endicott, NY, died peacefully at Mercy House Hospice on November 7, 2019. Born June 6, 1928, the 4th daughter of Maude and Ralph Young. Predeceased by parents, husband Stanley, and sisters Margaret Coles, Mildred Nelson and their husbands, brother-in-law Leo Cornett. Survived by daughter Jill Lardon and grandson A.J. Lardon, IV, both of Philadelphia, one sister Jean Cornett; also sisters-in-law Audrey Wheeler and Mickie Wheeler and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A lifetime resident of Union Center and Endicott. After retirement in 1985 as a legal secretary, she spent 26 winters in Florida, first in Orlando, then Ocala, where she made many friends, also friends in her native Endicott. Physical limitations prevented her from continuing activities and hobbies she had planned for retirement, and her hobby became "people," giving prayerful support and encouragement to family and friends, old and new. A life-long member of Union Center United Methodist Church where, as a child, she very early learned to live by Christian principles taught there. As she aged, her faith strengthened as she learned to depend on God's perfect timing and plans for her life. She also was an active member of several senior and widow groups. Memorial service at Union Center UMC, Maple Drive in late May 2020. Ruth has requested that the service be a celebration of her long life, a time to laugh and not to mourn. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Union Center UMC Memorial Fund,128 Maple Drive, Endicott NY 13760 or a .
