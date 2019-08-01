Services
Ruth Z. Lazarek

Ruth Z. Lazarek Obituary
Ruth Z. Lazarek

Binghamton - On July 27, 2019, our mom, Ruth Zilphia Lazarek passed on to join our dad, Stephen Lazarek. She leaves behind her daughter Louann, granddog Belle, her son Ross (Jodie), grandson Steven, a nephew and three nieces. Mom was a woman of faith who loved her family and was loved by them. A special thank you to Cathy, Jayne, Anne, Debbie Wilson, Ann Marie, Mary Ann, Michele and Rudy. Your visits, phone calls, card and treats were appreciated and meant alot. Thank you to the staff at Hilltop for the wonderful care they gave our mom.

Those wishing to remember mom, kindly consider a donation to the Fenton Free Library, 1062 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901. Before her eyesight dimmed, mom always ended the day with a book. At the request of the family there will be no services. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 1, 2019
