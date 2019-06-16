Services Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton , NY 13901 607-722-4023 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton , NY 13901 View Map Resources More Obituaries for S. Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? S. Paul Jones

Obituary Flowers S. Paul Jones



Conklin - S. Paul Jones,Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord June 14, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ethel Jones and their two daughters and sons-in-law, David and Diana Spicer and Eileen and Rob Hammond and a sister-in-law Betty Stanton. Born in Johnson City, he was the son of Samuel Paul and Mildred Jones and graduated from Johnson City High School. Paul was a school teacher, primarily in the Windsor Central School District. He received his Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later served in the Army Reserve, retiring with 20 years of service. He was a dedicated Freemason. He was the senior living Past Master of Johnson City Unity Lodge #970 where he served three terms as Master and also a member and Past Master of Binghamton Lodge #177. He was a recipient of the Dedicated Service Award from the Grand Lodge of Masons, State of NY. Paul was a member and former officer of Otseningo Bodies Valley of Binghamton, AASR Mason and a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the NYS Council of Deliberation, AASR. He was a member of Kalurah Shrine and an active member of Otseningo Chapter #14 OES, having served many times as Patron, and a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church of Binghamton.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 5:00-7:00 pm. An OES Service will be held at 6:45 and a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Kalurah Hospital Transportation Fund, 549 Chenango St. Binghamton 13901, The Broome County Council of Churches, 3 Otseningo St. Binghamton 13903 or the Scottish Rite Children's Dyslexia Center PO Box 638 8280 State Route 69Oriskany, New York 13424-0638. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary ‹ Back to today's Obituaries