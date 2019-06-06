Sabrina (George) McHale



Chenango Bridge - Sabrina (George) McHale 63, of Poplar Hill Road passed away suddenly at her home Saturday May 18 and went to be with her Lord. She is survived by her husband Martin ("Marty") F. McHale the third of 7 years, a brother Dr. Gary George, several cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends and a brother in law and two sister in laws. She was predeceased by her Father Michael George Jr, her mother Marion L. George and a brother Elwyn George.



Sabrina was a kind and generous person. She loved animals, watching cooking shows and gardening. She particularly loved her cats Cappuccino and Smokey. Although she had manyhealth problems, her faith in the Lord, support from her husband, family, friends and St. Mark's Church helped to overcome many of these obstacles.



She received her GED and graduated from Cullinary School at BOCES. She worked for Catholic Charities of Broome County at their Portfolio's Restaurant. She also worked at the Chenango Forks School Food Services.



A memorial service will be held at St Mark's Episcopal Church, 728 River Road Chenango Bridge, June 9 at 9:00 AM with the Rev. Mark A. Giroux officiating. This day coincides with her birthday and wedding anniversary. Burial will be in the Willow View Cemetery, Clifford, Pa. on June 10 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Animal Care Council in Endicott and / or St Mark's Episcopal Church in Chenango Bridge. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary