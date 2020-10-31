1/1
Sali Raye Vaughn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sali's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sali Raye Vaughn

Valhalla - Born July 28, 1943, Sali (Sally) Raye Vaughn (formerly Hawley and Lombardo), passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. Sali was a devoted Mother to two sons, Rob Vaughn and Mark Vaughn, and best known as a professional stylist and co-owner of hair salons in Endicott, Endwell and Vestal. A lover of Elvis, peanut butter cups, and cats, she was full of laughter, warmth and caring for all. Sali was a person of many talents and excelled at pottery, painting, knitting and craft-making. Later in life, she took a special interest in making holiday-themed gifts for her friends and family and other creative goods that she sold at her salon and local stores. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Her holiday cookies, especially her traditional fruit and nut-filled kolaches, were loved by all that had the pleasure of tasting them. If Sali wasn't cooking or crafting, you would find her tending to her garden, carefully pruning her roses.

The daughter of Salome Hawley and Fenton Goodrich, Sali was born and raised in Endicott. In 2007, she moved to Warwick, NY to live with her son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Jill, and her three grandchildren. Sali is survived by her son, Rob Vaughn of Portland, OR and her son, Mark Vaughn of Sleepy Hollow, NY, and his wife, Jill Parrella, and their three children, Jake, Nicole and Claire.

Per her wishes, no funeral will be held. Sali will be buried in the Goodrich Family Gravesite at Rounds Cemetery in Uniondale, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Broome County Humane Society, http://bchumanesoc.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved