Sali Raye Vaughn
Valhalla - Born July 28, 1943, Sali (Sally) Raye Vaughn (formerly Hawley and Lombardo), passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. Sali was a devoted Mother to two sons, Rob Vaughn and Mark Vaughn, and best known as a professional stylist and co-owner of hair salons in Endicott, Endwell and Vestal. A lover of Elvis, peanut butter cups, and cats, she was full of laughter, warmth and caring for all. Sali was a person of many talents and excelled at pottery, painting, knitting and craft-making. Later in life, she took a special interest in making holiday-themed gifts for her friends and family and other creative goods that she sold at her salon and local stores. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Her holiday cookies, especially her traditional fruit and nut-filled kolaches, were loved by all that had the pleasure of tasting them. If Sali wasn't cooking or crafting, you would find her tending to her garden, carefully pruning her roses.
The daughter of Salome Hawley and Fenton Goodrich, Sali was born and raised in Endicott. In 2007, she moved to Warwick, NY to live with her son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Jill, and her three grandchildren. Sali is survived by her son, Rob Vaughn of Portland, OR and her son, Mark Vaughn of Sleepy Hollow, NY, and his wife, Jill Parrella, and their three children, Jake, Nicole and Claire.
Per her wishes, no funeral will be held. Sali will be buried in the Goodrich Family Gravesite at Rounds Cemetery in Uniondale, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Broome County Humane Society, http://bchumanesoc.com/
