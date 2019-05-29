|
Sallie (Webb) Connelly
Binghamton - Sallie (Webb) Connelly, 74, of Binghamton, NY, born July 1, 1944, passed away on March 29, 2019, while vacationing on the French island of Martinique. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles "Stub" and Gertrude Webb. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Connelly, Binghamton; her son Sean and wife Kelly; and her grandchildren Duncan and Katherine, all of Alexandria Va.; her sister, Shirleyann Casterlin, and nephews Mark Nowak, Hillcrest; and Brian Casterlin and wife, Monica, and their son, Alex, Vestal.
Early in her career Sallie was a Registered Nurse at Lourdes Hospital but transitioned to managing the family's antique and auction businesses. She travelled the world extensively with her husband, but most enjoyed being at home with her dogs and amongst her gardens and flowers. Sallie was proud to host many exchange students from around the world. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12:30pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1049 Chenango Street in Hillcrest. The burial will follow in Glen Castle Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday from 4-7pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2019