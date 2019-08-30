Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church
465 Clubhouse Rd.
Vestal, NY
Sally A. (Hogan) Fendick


1945 - 2019
Sally A. (Hogan) Fendick

Johnson City - Sally A. Fendick, 74, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Johnson City, passed into eternal peace August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Raymond Fendick of Zephyrhills, FL, her children; Natalie (Steve) Tabet of Lithia, FL, Patrick (Patti) Fendick of Johnson City, and Ted Fendick, of Saranac Lake, 4 cherished grandchildren; Bridgette, Ryan, Sarah and Steven, her brother David Hogan, nieces, nephews and cousins. Sally was raised in Oakdale, the daughter of John and Lynn (Cuddihe) Hogan. Always an active part of her children's lives, family was everything to Sally. She enjoyed cooking and made awesome goulash. Proud of her Irish heritage, she often joked that her Slovak husband was IBM (Irish By Marriage). She also loved her dogs Sammy, Ben and Buddy. Sally enjoyed painting, ceramics and collecting dolls.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Rd. Vestal. The family will greet friends at the church from 10:30 - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Fairview Recovery Services 5 Merrick St. Binghamton 13904. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, 2019
