Sally Ann Cranage



Wetumpka, AL and formerly of Hallstead, PA - Sally Ann Cranage, 82, entered into rest on June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of the late Leo and Roselynn McDevitt; also predeceased by her brothers; Leo, Dan, and Bob, and sister Maureen. Sally is survived by her beloved family, Children, Roseann Christaldi, Trish Hagan, Ann Bellor (Matt), Ronald Cranage Jr., Mark Cranage (Laura), Colleen Cranage, Jackie Ragan, and Maureen Howell (Victor); 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; Brother, Jim McDevitt (Patty); nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Sally was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church when she lived in Hallstead. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was endeared by everyone she met with her drive, determination, and will-power. The Irish twinkle in her eye warmed the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Great Bend, PA and at 10 a.m. at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Trishana Howard c/o Memory Care Unit @ Merrywood Lodge, PO Box 130, Elmore, AL 36025. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary