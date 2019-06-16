Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Great Bend, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Cranage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Cranage


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Ann Cranage Obituary
Sally Ann Cranage

Wetumpka, AL and formerly of Hallstead, PA - Sally Ann Cranage, 82, entered into rest on June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of the late Leo and Roselynn McDevitt; also predeceased by her brothers; Leo, Dan, and Bob, and sister Maureen. Sally is survived by her beloved family, Children, Roseann Christaldi, Trish Hagan, Ann Bellor (Matt), Ronald Cranage Jr., Mark Cranage (Laura), Colleen Cranage, Jackie Ragan, and Maureen Howell (Victor); 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; Brother, Jim McDevitt (Patty); nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Sally was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church when she lived in Hallstead. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was endeared by everyone she met with her drive, determination, and will-power. The Irish twinkle in her eye warmed the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Great Bend, PA and at 10 a.m. at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Trishana Howard c/o Memory Care Unit @ Merrywood Lodge, PO Box 130, Elmore, AL 36025.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now