Or Copy this URL to Share

Sally Ann Diaz



Sally Ann Diaz passed away May 10, 2020. Survived by son Bruce Diaz, and Ruth, son Keith Diaz, and Kimberly, son Michael Diaz, and Jean, daughter Karen Howell, and Richard. Also 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 step great grandchild, as well as her beloved friend and care giver Marcia Donovan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store