Sally Ann Diaz
Sally Ann Diaz

Sally Ann Diaz passed away May 10, 2020. Survived by son Bruce Diaz, and Ruth, son Keith Diaz, and Kimberly, son Michael Diaz, and Jean, daughter Karen Howell, and Richard. Also 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 step great grandchild, as well as her beloved friend and care giver Marcia Donovan.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Mom is no longer suffering, running, laughing, and enjoying time with all those who've passed before.
Michael Diaz
Son
