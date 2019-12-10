Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
corner of Oak and Leroy Streets
Binghamton, NY
Sally Feldsott

Sally Feldsott Obituary
Sally Feldsott

Binghamton - Sally Feldsott, 91, of Binghamton, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Lou Feldsott, her parents, Nasif and Azzie Ellis, her brothers and sisters, Nelson P. and Kathryn Ellis, Phillip Ellis, Edward Ellis, Josephine Watkins, Mary Ellis, Victoria Thomas, Virginia Ellis, Margaret Ellis and Ardell Bretzen; her niece Patty Ellis. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Duke and Vickie Struck, Judy Phelps, Marian and Bob Mahran, Craig Thomas, Peggy Jean and Harry Stopp, Phillip and Donna Thomas, Mary and Bob Simon and John and Maureen Ellis. She was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and was a buyer in the fashion industry in New York City for 30 years before returning to Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Johnson City, in the spring. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in Sally's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
