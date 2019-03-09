|
In Loving Memory Of
Sally Grippen
03/09/1950 - 03/04/2010
No words can really express how much we all love and miss you today on your birthday. We miss your smile, your laughter, and your heart of gold. Your death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but your love for all of us leaves a memory no one can steal. Those happy memories will always be with us, safely tucked within our hearts. Always missed, always loved and always remembered.
Tim, Kara, Phil & Charlie, Terry & Kate, Laura & Mike, Jesse & Rebecca, Drew
and Elizabeth
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019