Sally L. SpalikJohnson City - Sally L. (Smith) Spalik, 64, of Johnson City, NY entered eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She will rejoin with her parents, Marshall and Kathleen (Connolly) Smith, and her two dogs, Shady and Katie, in Heaven. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, William J. Spalik Sr.; her children: Jackie (Bob) Flynn, William (Jennifer) Spalik Jr., and Danielle (Eric) Corwin; her grandchildren: Riley, Liam, Joey, Molly, Bobby and Jack; her siblings: Susan (Eberhard) Fuchs, Kathy (Rick) Pruden, James (Christine) Smith, Michael (Marge) Smith, Teri (Arlin) White, Dan Smith (Paula), Ron Smith (Gina); and her in-laws: John (Karen) Spalik and Theresa Spalik. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families, as well as cherished friends and co-workers. Sally was born in Binghamton, NY. She was raised in a loving and close-knit family. Sally graduated from Johnson City High School in 1973. She went on to earn her Associates Degree from Maria College. Sally worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant for over 40 years, with the majority of her career spent at Lourdes Hospital. Within the Lourdes Joint Academy program, Sally served as lead navigator, managing post surgical rehabilitation. Sally's rigorous rehab curriculum earned her the nickname of "Sergeant Sally." Sally would go to great lengths to ensure every patient received the utmost care for a successful recovery. Over the years, Sally was an active parishioner of St. James Church, where she taught first communion classes and volunteered at the annual church picnic. Motherhood came naturally to Sally. Her heart and home were open to all who came into her life. Sally was a passionate sports enthusiast and also an avid bowler. She would travel far and wide to support her three children's high school and collegiate athletic pursuits. She could always be found at the local fields or courts cheering on her grandchildren's sporting endeavors. After her retirement in 2017, Sally and Bill spent a great deal of time at the family cottage on Cayuga Lake. They enjoyed boating, fishing, and hosting family events and gatherings with their treasured lake friends. Sunsets were the highlight of each day's end. Sally always had a smile on her face and an infectious laugh. She would light up a room with her presence. Sally placed great pride reaching out to help others. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Edward J. Zandy will officiate. Sally's internment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 13th. The family requests that social distancing practices be respected, including the wearing of masks, for the sake of everyone's protection and safety. Expressions of sympathy for Sally's memory can be made to "JCCSD-Sally Spalik Memorial Fund," 666 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790, care of Mary Kay Roland. The family will be awarding annual scholarships in Sally's name to deserving seniors at Johnson City High School who plan to enter the healthcare field.