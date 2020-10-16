1/1
Sally M. Visconti
Sally M. Visconti

Endwell - Sally M. Visconti (79) passed away on October 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. Sally was predeceased by her parents Willard & Blanche Holbert, husband John S. Visconti Jr., in-laws John & Mary Visconti, sisters and brother in law Patricia Molander and Shirley Ranieri (Anthony), and brother William Holbert. Sally is survived by her loving children Theresa Orband (James), John J. Visconti (Desera), Lisa Ferranti (Eugene), and Patrick Visconti (Kelly) as well as her cherished grandchildren James (Molly), Talia, Maria, Marcella, Ashton, John, Anthony, Chelsea, Marissa, Mark, Bill, Riley, Nicholas, great granddaughter Keyra and newly welcomed great grandson Jimmy III. Sally is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Sally was an amazing mother and grandmother and her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow and pursue their passions. Nicholas in particular was a bright light in her life. Sally was a special beautiful person and was always willing to put herself above others. She will be remembered as a great cook, hostess and avid lover of crossword puzzles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Baron for his compassionate care for Sally throughout the years as well as Jenn Lake who went above and beyond during Sally's final days. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 162 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. Sally will always be in our hearts and is finally reunited with her beloved husband John, her sisters and all of her friends and family who left this Earth before her. Safely Home

Online condolences may be made at www.sheafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
