Salvatore J. Sabato
Chenango Bridge - Salvatore J. Sabato, 94 of Chenango Bridge passed away Mon. morning Oct. 12, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Sabato, 4 children and their families, Daniel & Mary Sabato, Sally & James Tripp, Gerald & Nan Sabato, Mary & James Freer, 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Daniel, Nolan, Colin & Kindra, 5 great grandchildren, Aliza, Sebastian, Aurora, Aidan & Landon and also several nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hillcrest. He was a retired employee of Singer-Link Corp. after 32 years. "To know him, was to love him."
A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
