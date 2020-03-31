|
|
Samantha A. Oakley
On March 23 , 2020 Heaven gained a very beautiful Angel . Samantha A. Oakley 31, left her family much too soon! She was a strong young lady that lost her three year battle with cancer. Samantha had a huge heart, so loving and caring. She was a great daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a smile that would light the room.
She leaves behind her son Bless Wilkins, fiance Kareem Browne and his children, mother and father, Tammy Carpenter and Raymond Oakley Sr. (Patricia Oakley), her brothers Ray Oakley Jr (Courtney Oakley), Joshua Carpenter , Alan Carpenter (Ashley Westbrook), Jamie Carpenter (Lindsay Latham), and Josiah Card . Her sisters Corina, Heather Oakley (Raheem Montgomery ) and Shannon Oakley, Alana Carpenter (Dustin Patterson), Jontay Card (Shawn Pabon), Tameira Card, and RaeJo Delk (Kelly Delk). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. She joined her niece Samyra , nephew Dante, dear friend Debbie, and her grandparents in Heaven.
She is now free of the pain. Samantha will be missed dearly by all those that love and care about her. Sleep in peace, and we will all one day join you.
Services for Samantha will be at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020