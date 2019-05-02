|
Samantha Marie Carlini
Boynton Beach, FL - Samantha Marie Carlini, 25, of Boynton Beach, Florida and Endicott, NY passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Carlo and Samantha Carlini of Endicott and Alena Carlini of Boynton Beach; her siblings, GianCarlo, Lorenzo and Rosella; grandparents, Carlo Carlini and Marie Tucek; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, including her Godfather Vince Carlini. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Dustin Daigle and her grandparents, Rose Carlini and Peter Tucek. She was also survived by her dearest friend Haley Stokes along with a large family of friends in Florida.
Samy was a carefree and loving young lady. She had a love of animals like none other. She was well known for jumping up behind you when you least expected it and giggling like crazy when she got you. Samy absolutely loved Robin Williams. Next time he makes you laugh, know that she is smiling with you.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4th at Allen Memorial Home, 511 East Main Street, Endicott from 12 o'clock until the service time of 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her great love of all animals, donations can be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League at 3100/3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 or at www.peggyadams.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 2 to May 4, 2019