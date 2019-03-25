|
Samuel Bevilacqua
Endicott - Samuel Bevilacqua, 95, of Endicott, passed away on March 22, 2019 at Wilson Regional Medical Center. He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Randesi) and Salvatore Bevilacqua; wife's, Hazel, and Gloria; grandson, Paul Monticello; son-in-law, Bill Weber; sister, Mary Foster; and brother, Jim Bevilacqua. Sam is survived by his children, Carol (Seb) Monticello of Endicott, Gary Bevilacqua of Endicott, Donna Weber of Endicott, Lori (Larry) Dixon of Florida, Kerri Martin of Binghamton, Sue (Bruce) Fahrenz of Kirkwood, and Lonie (Harry) Hutchison of Montana; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; sisters, Frances Pullano, Josephine Haus, and Geraldine Bates; and several nieces and nephews. Sam was a WWII veteran serving in the US Army, a member of the American Legion Post 1700 and Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. He was a Home Builder and Remodeler in the Endicott area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St., Endicott. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY with full Military Honors. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's name to the Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019