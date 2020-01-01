|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Samuel D. Allegrino
01/01/1912 - 05/13/2002
If you ever found yourself wondering Dad, if we still needed you the way we did when we were growing up, or if we ever think about the little things and special times we used to share the answer would always be yes. Because no matter how many years go by inside our hearts we will always be the little girl and little boy who loved and needed our Dad. Happy Birthday with Mom and God in Heaven.
Love You and
Miss You,
MaryEllen, Domenick & Lois, Jim & Beth, Sam & Shelly, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 1, 2020