Samuel Mark Price, Sr.Endicott - Samuel Mark Price, 67, of Endicott, NY, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. Sam was a 1971 graduate of Vestal Central High School, lettering in varsity football. He was a Dallas Cowboys Football Fan and attended a game in Dallas in 2013. As a child, he was a Cub Scout in Pack 227 and a Boy Scout in Troop 222 both in Ross Corners. Later he briefly served as an Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 222. Sam worked at Clatelle's Dress Shop, and at Midstate Litho Company in Endicott for many years as a Web Pressman. He also enjoyed the wood furniture manufacturing at Upstate Furniture in Binghamton and was a hardworking, dedicated employee. As a young adult, he placed his trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior. Sam will be missed by his loving mother, his family, and his friends at Sam's Place in Endicott. He is predeceased by his father, Samuel C. Price; his sister, Karen DePuysselier; and son Samuel M. Price, Jr. Sam is survived by his mother, Sandra Price of Vestal; daughter, Crystal Taylor (Brian Coyne) of Union; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey), Zackery, Noah and Emma; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Raelynn, Saphira, and Cameron; brother, Gary (Karen) Price of Colorado and Dan (Beth) Price of Vestal; and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, August 13, from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott with a service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell.