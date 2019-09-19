|
Dr. Samuel P. Pejo
Binghamton - passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his son Michael Pejo. He is survived by his son Sammy Pejo and his wife Jennifer; daughter Mayumi Pejo Spence and her husband Chris; grandchildren Tre, Robbi Ruth, Matai, Toshi, Jameson, and Madison; daughter in law Jamie Pejo-Crenshaw; 1 brother; 1 sister and several nieces and nephews. Dr. Pejo graduated from medical school in the Philippines before beginning his residency at the University of Rochester for General Surgery. He then did his residency at Northwestern University for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery where he graduated in 1973. Dr. Pejo received his certification from the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 1976. In 1988, he became Chairman for the Surgical Department for UHS. Dr. Pejo was affiliated with Wilson, Binghamton General and Lourdes Hospitals where he performed surgery on numerous people throughout his long career. Dr. Pejo was well known for his annual medical missions. Each January he would spend three weeks providing needed medical care to the people of the Philippines. Dr. Pejo was also active in Smile Train, an international children's charity whose goal is giving every child with a cleft palate the opportunity for a healthy, productive life. He was a supporter of the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club serving on the Board of Directors and the Foundation. He was especially supportive of the drama and music program, the Great Futures Program and the Capital Campaign for their new building on Clinton Street. In addition, Dr. Pejo rang the red kettle bell for the Salvation Army, every holiday season. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, at 10am, at St Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4-7pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Pejo's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, 90 Clinton St, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019