Sandra Catherine Hilton



Apalachin - Sandra Catherine Hilton (Sloat) of Apalachin, 74 years of age passed away on October 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. A beautiful, thoughtful soul gone too soon.



Sandie was born in Johnson City, NY, she graduated from Broome Community College and was a banker, secretary & book keeper. There was no one more organized, prepared or willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She was the middle child to the predeceased Lewis (Albert) and Lenora Sloat. She is predeceased by her younger brother Gary Sloat of Wilkes Barre, PA. She is survived by her brother Lewis Sloat of Binghamton, NY, her loving husband, Gary Hilton; her two children Kyle (Heather) Hilton of Massachusetts and Kris Hilton of New York; her grandchildren Emily, Owen, Caleb and Kaitlyn whom she will now watch over from above. Sandie professed her life to Christ and is now safe in His loving arms and care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



When hummingbirds are here, Sandie is near.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store